PML-Q to decide on deadlock with PTI today

Tareen assures Mengal of removing all reservations

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Amidst the rift between the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and its coalition partner the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid over certain disagreements, the PMLQ leadership has called its consultative meeting today in Islamabad.

Reportedly, the party is expected to decide on its next course of action, particularly regarding alliance with the federal government, under the leadership of Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain. PML-Q’s members of national and provincial assemblies will join the meeting.

On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had failed to convince Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi when he complained of matters not being resolved after a consensus was achieved amongst them.

“There has been no implementation on certain issues which were to be fixed as part of our alliance,” Elahi said in a regretful manner.

Meanwhile, senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Jehangir Tareen on Sunday made telephonic contact with chief of Balochistan National Party-M Akhtar Mengal and assured the BNP-M chief of removing all reservations.

Earlier, in August 2018, the PTI has formed an alliance with BNP-M after signing a six-point MoU on August 8, to establish federal government after general elections.

However, cracks emerged in the alliance as BNP-M leader Sanaullah Baloch announced last week to review its alliance with the PTI as the partner did not support its candidate in Senate by-elections.

Sources said that during telephonic conversation Akhtar Mengal asked Tareen that BNP-M was only seeking implementation on the six-point MoU but not to get any ministry.

The BNP-M chief has formed a four-member committee comprising Senator Jahanzeb Jamaldin, Agha Hassan Baloch, Sana Baloch and Haji Lashkari to hold talks with the ruling party.

