PML-Q takes decision, assemblies to complete term: Pervaiz

Pakistan Muslim League-Q top leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said on Sunday that PML-Q has taken final decision and the country’s assemblies will complete their term.

Pervaiz Elahi made an informal statement before the journalists after chairing the PML-Q parliament party’s session in Islamabad to decide on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“We have taken our final decisions but we are still holding more consultations with our friends. We will tender resignations from our ministries if we choose to join the opposition alliance.”

Pervaiz Elahi confirmed that PML-Q, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Balochistan Awami Party are taking coordinated steps. “It is agreed that the incumbent assemblies will complete its term. Speaker National Assembly must comply with the constitutional guidelines.”

He said that Awn Chaudhry of the Jahangir Tareen group met them and the political party will unveil its decision regarding the no-confidence motion in the next two days. Sources said that all members of the Jahangir Tareen group will meet Chaudhry brothers today.

Pervaiz Elahi said that PML-Q could hold a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif at any time. He adviced Prime Minister Imran Khan to continue his efforts.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi chaired the session of the PML-Q parliamentary party to take a final decision regarding the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The session was attended by Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, Hussain Elahi, Kamil Ali Agha, Farah Khan, Salik Hussain, Hafiz Ammar, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain and Imtiaz Ranjha.