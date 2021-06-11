PML-Q skips joint parliamentary party meeting of PTI

The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid, the ruling PTI’s ally has skipped the Parliamentary Party meeting of the allied parties.

Ahead of the federal and Punjab budgets, the PML-Q has once aired reservations with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Sources say the PML-Q leaders want that their reservations about the development budget to be addressed.

It is learnt that PML-Q MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema had recently demanded that the prime minister should hold a separate meeting with the PML-Q to address their reservations.