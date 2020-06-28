PML-Q rejects PM’s dinner invitation

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid announced on Sunday that it would not be attending the dinner at Prime Minister Imran Khan’s residence Bani Gala, following Balochistan National Party-Mengal’s rejection a day ago.

Imran has invited the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its coalition parties’ lawmakers to Bani Gala for a dinner, where he is expected to take the MNAs into confidence regarding government policies.

The purpose of the dinner is to ensure the presence of MNAs of the ruling party and its allies in the National Assembly where PTI’s budget 2020-21 is pending approval, claim sources.

The PM is also expected to discuss the government’s strategy for the approval of the budget. Besides, sources say, Imran will also address the concerns and grievances of miffed allies of the ruling party.

The PML-Q is an ally of the government but will not be attending the dinner, maintained the coalition party in its rejection of Imran’s invitation.

The PML-Q spokesperson confirmed that the federal government contacted the party leadership and invited them to the dinner.