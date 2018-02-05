PML-Q, PTI to contest Senate polls jointly Staff Reporter

Lahore

PML-Q and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced on Sunday to contest the upcoming Senate elections together.

Speaking to the media after a meeting in Lahore, PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi and PML-Q’s Pervaiz Elahi announced to work together for the elections and form a committee to ensure cooperation for the purpose. “It has been decided that we will contest the Senate election together,” former Punjab chief minister Elahi announced.