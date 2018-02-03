PML-Q, PML-F, BNP-A to lose complete representation in Senate

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q), Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F) and Balochistan National Party Awami (BNP-A) will completely loss their representation in Senate while Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) is likely to emerge a single largest party in the Upper House after Senate elections in March.

As per the present strength in the national and the provincial assemblies, the ruling party is likely to clinch at least 18 seats in the upcoming Senate elections.

Currently, PML-N has majority seats in the Upper House of the Parliament with 27 seats and nine of its senators are set to retire on March 11 after completing their six-year term.

It is likely that the PML-N will clean sweep the Senate election in the Punjab Assembly and win all 12 seats, where the party has a total of 309 members. Similarly, the ruling party can easily win two seats from the federal capital as PML-N has majority in the National Assembly.

However, at least 15 new lawmakers of the PML-N would make their way in the house, raising the total number of its senators to 33. Pakistan People Party (PPP) will be major loser as its 18 senators out of 26 are set to retire on March 11.The Awami National Party (ANP) will also lose five senators out of total six after the elections.—APP