PML-Q claims another ‘wicket of N’

The Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) on Sunday claimed another wicket of the PML-N as it leader and former member Provincial Assembly Rai Usman Kharal quit his party and joined the PML-Q.

PML-N former MPA from PP-56 Jaranwala Rai Usman Khan Kharal called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi at his residence wherein he announced joining the PML-Q along with his associates and supporters. Senator Kamil Ali Agha was also present on the occasion.

Rai Usman Kharal is the son of former MNA Rai Arif Hussain Kharal. On the occasion, Pir Shoaib Shah Nawaz, former chairman Rai Mohammad Farooq, Nasir Ali Japa, Malik Shahid Awan Nambardar, Mian Arshad Hussain Nikokara, Malik Mubashir KhoKhar Advocate, Rai Mohammad Mansha Kharal and Asif Chattha were also present.

Meanwhile, former MNA Liaquat Abbas Bhatti also called on Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. In the meeting, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi announced nomination of Liaquat Abbas Bhatti as the party’s candidate for the slot of Tehsil Chairman Pindi Bhattian Tehsil of Hafizabad district in the upcoming local bodies elections.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that whenever they have the opportunity to resolve basic problems of the people, they completed welfare development projects for the development of the province which are still serving the common man without any discrimination.

It may be recalled that on August 20, PML-N, TLP and Independent National and Provincial Assembly candidates from Hafizabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh had joined the PML-Q during a meeting with Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi.

Independent candidate from NA-155 and former President PTI Multan Dr. Khalid Khan Khakwani; PP-126 Jhang PML-N ticket holder Muhammad Azad Nasir; PP-71 Hafizabad ticket holder of TLP (Tehreek-e-Lubaik Pakistan) Leading political figures of Syed Shoaib Shah Bukhari, Sajid Raza Khetran and Abid Hussain Khetran had joined the PML-Q.