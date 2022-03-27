PML-Q again demands Punjab CM slot

Qureshi, Khattak deliver important

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has once again demanded the Punjab chief minister slot from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

According to the inside story of the meeting between the federal ministers and the PML-Q leadership, sources said that the matter has been discussed and the final decision will be taken by Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Sources privy to the development said, the PML-Q again demanded the Punjab CM slot and asked the visiting federal ministers to tell clearly what they are going to do with them [PML-Q). Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema said that they have presented their demands and reservations before the government, the final decision lies with the Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi. Sources further say, the PTI ministers on the occasion, said that they have come with full confidence of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, who also intends to change Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar but did not say when the change is to be made.

The PML-Q leader said to PTI ministers, “Tell us what you want to do with us, clear it before voting on no-confidence as it will be useless later.” “We are engaged, we will tell you soon,” the ministers replied to the PML-Q leadership, according to the sources. It may be recalled that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Defense Minister Pervez Khattak had a meeting with Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.