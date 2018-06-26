PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry asset details, worth Rs50 lac

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry is not filthy rich as compared to other key members of the party.

According to the revealed asset details, he is found to be a poor man.

The affidavit submitted in Election Commission, Talal is an owner of assets worth Rs50 lac.

He does not own his personal residence nor a car. His 20-kanal acre agricultural land and insurance is worth Rs7.5 lac.

Besides this, the former minister has cash amounting Rs33,67,000 and took a loan of Rs50 lac to start business.

However, his residence on 4-kanal land is in the name of his wife. She is the owner of 200-tola gold jewellery and a boutique.