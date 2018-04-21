PML-N’s South Punjab MPs fail to appear before NA Speaker

Resignations of lawmakers

Islamabad

The disgruntled lawmakers of PML-N who have parted ways with the ruling party failed to appear at the National Assembly speaker’s office on Friday.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has summoned the disgruntled legislators of ruling PML-N to verify their resignations earlier in the day.

According to assembly officials, the National Assembly speaker waited for the MNAs until 1 pm but they did not show up. However, the four MNAs have been summoned again on April 24.The officials added that a letter would be written again to the disgruntled MNAs to verify their resignations.

The MNAs who parted their ways with PML-N have been called as it is compulsory for the lawmakers to verify their resignations before the speaker or secretary of the National Assembly in person.

The aggrieved MNAs summoned to the speaker office include Khusro Bakhtiar, Basit Bukhari, Tahir Bashir Cheema and Qasim Noon. They are part of the group that has announced a mass movement to make southern Punjab a separate province, earlier this month.

In a devastating blow to the embattled Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, as many as 8 legislators had left the party to advocate the cause of South Punjab and demand a new province.Addressing a press conference along with his fellows, Khusro Bakhtiar had expressed that there was a need for new provinces to decentralize power and authority.

The lawmaker had said that their alliance would be led by former interim prime minister Balakh Sher Mazari and Sardar Dareshak would be the co-chairperson of the alliance.—INP