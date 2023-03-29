PML-N’s Rana Tanveer comes under fire for cursing Imran Khan in NA speech (VIDEO)

Politicians across the globe are known for being firebrand personalities and such is the case in Pakistan, where politicians usually don’t care while taking a jibe at rivals.

In one such case, Federal Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain addressed National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday where he crossed limits and was rightfully stopped for hurling derogatory comments about Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chairman Imran Khan.

Rana lost his cool when he shared an anecdote about the Karachi police’s action break into Maryam Nawaz’s hotel room to arrest her. The outspoken politician said “Wasn’t our daughter Maryam alone in the hotel when the doors of her room were wrecked? drawing a comparison with Zaman Park’s operation.

He labeled Imran Khan’s father as a ‘corrupt man’, sharing an incident when Rana Tanveer attended a function with the latter. He said in presence of Imran Khan, a person asked his father if he was his son. Ikram Ullah responded “Yes he is my son but he is a b**stard.

یہ کیسی بیہودہ زبان ہے جو رانا تنویر رمضان میں پارلیمنٹ میں استعمال کر رہے ہیں؟؟ کوئی تو بندہ اپنے عہدے کا لحاظ کرتا ہے۔۔ pic.twitter.com/wIWh1k3akU — Waseem Abbasi (@Wabbasi007) March 28, 2023

The comments of the ruling party leader draws huge backlash online as journalists, politicians, and activists called out the minister for his word.

Social Media Reactions

وزیر تعلیم کی اخلاقیات سے گری ہوئی گفتگو وہ بھی پارلیمان کے فلور پر شدید قابل مزمت ہے۔ https://t.co/WhaBUXc7D2 — Absa Komal (@AbsaKomal) March 29, 2023

Unbelievable really. This is melting of our political discourse. Complete absence of morality here. Rana Tanveer calling Imran that word ’ & attributing it to his father is categorically condemnable. You fight dirty in power corridors, not by dragging people’s families like this pic.twitter.com/V96ryseznR — Omer Azhar (@OmerAzhar96) March 28, 2023

I am extremely disgusted to hear such language being used in Parliament. There should be some norms in place to ensure that members are respectful to each other, and anyone who doesn't follow these norms should be asked to leave the floor. https://t.co/HVVYjQmDtq — Amber Danish (@amberdanishh) March 29, 2023