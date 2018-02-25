PML-N’s ouster from Senate elections is a ‘joke’: Maryam

Our Correspondent

Sargodha

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz on Saturday once again lashed out at the judiciary, saying the Supreme Court decision that led to her father Nawaz Sharif’s removal as the party’s head was a “joke” with the public.

“This joke that has been played on the party symbol, on the PML-N, this joke has not been played on Nawaz Sharif, this joke has been played on you!” she told a massive crowd at a social media convention of the PML-N in Sargodha.

Maryam rhetorically asked if the people had ever witnessed an entire political party expelled from an election. She claimed that Nawaz did not need validation from anyone to be the party chief.

The PML-N leader said that revoking tickets for Senate elections, issued by Nawaz Sharif, was not a ridiculous step against Nawaz Sharif but the people of Pakistan.

“The biggest party of Pakistan that has millions of voters has been eliminated from Senate elections,” she said. “Tell these geniuses that no one can drive Nawaz Sharif’s love from people’s hearts. He is not Nawaz Sharif because of his party presidency or because of his premiership. He became Nawaz Sharif with God’s blessing and all your love.”

She said a new slogan “mein bhi Nawaz hoon” [I am Nawaz too] was born the day her father was stripped of PML-N presidency.

“If they want to disqualify Nawaz Sharif, they’ll have to disqualify his voters as well,” she said.

She likened the top court’s verdict delivered on petition challenging Elections Reforms Bill 2017 earlier this week to ‘stealing’ people’s votes. During her speech, Maryam said that imposing one’s will on the people amounts to dictatorship. She claimed that the ruling PML-N was working to end ‘darkness’ in Pakistan birthed out of dictatorship.

Maryam rhetorically asked the people to teach the ‘wise men’ who sacked Nawaz Sharif as premier and later sacked him as party president that love for the leader is in people’s hearts.

While addressing participants of the ceremony, she asserted that PML-N would win General Elections 2018.

She told the crowd on Saturday that she has brought Pakistan’s trial, not Nawaz Sharif’s, to the court of the public.

Maryam lamented that the recent decision by the Supreme Court disqualifying Nawaz Sharif as the president of Pakistan Muslim League-N ridiculed the people’s vote. “This joke does not just ridicule PML-N, or Nawaz Sharif. It [ridicules] you, the public,” she said. “This is a dictatorship. First, [they] disqualified Nawaz for not taking salary from his son, then [they] stripped him of party presidency.”

“Would people come out in the streets, all the way from Khyber to Karachi, in support of a person who has been stolen from the public?” she asked the attendees, referring to Nawaz Sharif.

She remarked that the way the people had fought for Sharif by coming out to show their support was a testament to the fact that her father is innocent. “For the past two years they have been crying corruption, but tell me, were they able to prove even Rs5 worth of corruption?” she asked.

Maryam commented that her father’s assets along with her brothers’ and her own are constantly put under scrutiny but amidst cheers from the crowd she declared, “Don’t show us our assets, show us proof of corruption!”

Reminding the people that her father had been prime minister for two terms before his third ouster in 2017 and that under his leadership, the country saw the launch of the greatest number of developmental projects including motorways, power plants, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the Metro bus, and the Orange Line Train project, she questioned why there had been “not a single incident of corruption” surfaced during all this time.

Maryam alleged that because no corruption had been proven against her family since the Panama Papers case emerged, her father was removed from office for “giving gifts to his daughter” and “not taking salary from his son”.

“Wow! What justice!” she exclaimed sarcastically. “Well done judges, what a show of justice!” Accusing the judiciary of targeting Sharif, Maryam said seven out of the 17 judges of the apex court have been hearing cases against her father alone.

Claiming that the judiciary had shown criticism over Sharif turning to the people’s court she asked, “Do you remember who these judges came to when with the stroke of a pen 60 of them were sent home by Musharraf? It is alright for them to address the people’s court for their own restoration, but it is wrong for Sharif to come out in public for restoring the integrity of the party’s vote!” she declared.

Maryam was given a grand welcome at Sargodha’s Company Bagh where she was showered with rose petals. Large banners bearing photos of Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam along with those of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal were seen displayed prominently all around.

Maryam was also presented with a special crown designed for her by a supporter, Malik Naveed Aslam. The gold, jewel-encrusted crown weighed 21 tolas. Maryam told the rally she would donate the crown to a school that teaches orphans in Sargodha.

A large number of men and women and even children had showed up well in advance to attend the convention. Children put up victory signs and even the women did not hold back and celebrated by chanting slogans and dancing.