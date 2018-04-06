PML N’s MNA Dr. Ramesh Kumar likely to join PTI soon: Sources

ISLAMABAd : Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Memeber National Assembly Ramesh Kumar is most likely to join Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf soon.

According to the reliable sources, Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf Chief Imran Khan will visit his residence in Capital tomorrow, where he will announce his inclusion in PTI.

He was elected to the National Assembly of Pakistan as a candidate of Pakistan Muslim League (N) on a seat reserved for minorities in the Pakistani general election, 2013.

Ramesh is also patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council.

During his meeting with PTI Chairman Irman Khan Nasrullah Ghuman expressed full confidence in Imran’s leadership and PTI’s manifesto.

Orignally published by INP