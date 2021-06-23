PML-N’s Khawaja Asif gets bail in assets case

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) Wednesday granted bail to PML-N leader Khawaja Asif in a case related to money laundering and assets beyond means.

A bench comprising Justice Alia Neelam and Justice Shahbaz Rizvi issued the verdict on a petition filed by Asif in March this year after he was arrested by the National Accountability on December 29, 2020.

The PML-N leader in his petition said that he had provided all details sought by the anti-graft watchdog, adding that the NAB however had not shared any record with him.

He recalled that the accountability court has also observed during a hearing that NAB has all relevant records.

Asif added that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) also have details of his assets.

Last year, NAB had arrested PML-N leader Khawaja Asif in the assets beyond means case from Ahsan Iqbal’s house in Islamabad.

He had been arrested soon after a PML-N meeting — held to decide whether the party’s lawmaker should resign from the Senate or not — concluded.

