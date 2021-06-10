PML-N’s Javed Latif gets post-arrest bail

Observer Report Lahore

A district court granted post-arrest bail to PML-N MNA Javed Latif in an FIR registered against him for allegedly defaming state institutions and for delivering hateful statements.

Latif’s counsel implored the court that his client had been implicated in a forged case merely to humiliate and embarrass him as he has nothing to do with this case.

The prosecution argued that the accused PML-N leader defamed state institutions through his statements on a TV show. The prosecution also argued that the bail plea of the accused be dismissed.

Police on March 19 registered a treason case against Latif for allegedly hurling insults at the state and against state institutions.