PML-N’s corruption only conspiracy against it: Ch. Sarwar

LAHORE : Member Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), core committee member and Senator Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar has said that there is no conspiracy against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) except their corruption.

Senator Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said, “People who are talking about sanctity of vote should tell how much times they shown presence in Parliament. People who are showing crocodile tears have obscure political future. We do not believe in politics of compromise, but we will stand by principles. Nation is proud of its martyrs who sacrificed their lives in war on terror. PTI manifests national aspirations in its political struggle.”

He was talking to media in after meeting with Farmers Alliance leader Ayub Mayo, PTI women leader Dr. Semi Bukhari, Farooq Khan, Malik Ahmed Awan, Mian Jamil and others at his office here on Thursday.

The PTI core committee member said that corrupt people are trying to accumulate the public support by showing crocodile tears. Corruption and looting is only conspiracy against the PMLN, he added.

Ch. Sarwar said that in order to strengthen parliament, Pakistan needs honest, competent and capable leadership that show respect for democratic values and principles. Nation wants to get rid of the corrupt people, he said and added that chairman PTI Imran Khan is striving to make Pakistan democratic, peaceful and developed.

He hoped that PTI will embrace victory in next elections under the leadership of Imran Khan and he (Imran) will become Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Orignally published by INP