PML-N’s candidate should not contest against Ch Nisar in upcoming elections, desires Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE : The provincial law minister of Punjab, Rana Sanaullah has expressed that if Ch Nisar does not contest from PML-N’s platform in next general elections, then no one should be given ticket against him.

In an interview with a leading TV channel, the law minister affirmed that Nisar would not leave PML-N and he was not angry, clarifying that he only had some reservations with party leaders.

Nisar’s doubts may fade away once he sits with party leadership and Maryam treats him like his elders, he added.

The legislator asserted that estranged leader should be given the ticket of PML-N, contrary to what his fellow Pervez Rashid said a few days back.

The lawmaker continued that politicians like Nisar would not become a stooge as he was a very important member of the party and had been the interior minister of the country.

Let it be known that the former security czar had been expressing his viewpoints against the party policy in public, much to the dismay of former Premier Nawaz Sharif and his close confidantes.

Earlier on Sunday, it was also reported that the Pindiite may join the party of his class fellow, Imran Khan, though no official announcement has been made in this regard yet.

Orignally published by INP