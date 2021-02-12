PML-N’s Attaullah Tarar arrested in Daska

GUJRANWALA – Police on Friday arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Deputy Secretary General Attaullah Tarar from Daska, a city of Punjab province.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Tarar was running a campaign for by-polls in the city.

Saying no any case was registered against the party leader, Aurangzeb termed the detention of Tarar a “kidnapping by the Punjab government”.

Police, according to local media, said that five persons including Tarar has been arrested after weapons recovered from their vehicle during checking near ketcheri Chowk.

However, Tarar and other were released after brief detention.

Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in a presser said that the PML-N leader was never arrested, adding that Tarar had tried to manipulate the situation.