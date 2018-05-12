PML-N’s asks NAB chief to provide proof against Nawaz or step down

Nawaz to approach for legal action against Javed Iqbal

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

The PML(N) on Friday demanded the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman to provide proof against former PM Nawaz Sharif in the money-laundering probe or step down. The matter was discussed at the PML-N’s central executive committee meeting.

According to source, Nawaz Sharif will approach the Supreme Judicial Council to pursue legal proceedings against NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal. A resolution condemning the allegations leveled against Nawaz by the NAB chief was adopted in the meeting.

The committee members agreed to pursue legal proceedings against all those responsible for lies in the money laundering probe.

The participants of the meeting condemned NAB’s statement launching a probe against the former prime minister based on a media report which alleged that he laundered $4.9 billion to India.

A notification issued by PML-N’s central executive committee condemned the ‘extremely irresponsible statement based on a false media report.’ It stated that each person responsible for the ‘lie’ would be exposed.

The report which was made the basis of ordering a probe into the alleged money laundering was itself refuted by both, the World Bank and the State Bank of Pakistan, read the notification.

There is no mention of money laundering or any individual in the report published by the World Bank, it further added.

On Thursday, Nawaz had demanded the NAB chairman to present proof of the charges within 24 hours or resign.

“If he doesn’t apologise, legal options are on the table,” Nawaz said at the meeting, referring to NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N Chairman Senator Raja Zafarul Haq, cabinet member Sardar Mehtab Abbasi and National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq attended the meeting. At the meeting Nawaz Sharif said the NAB chairman is taking revenge in the name of accountability. He added that NAB has turned into a prejudiced department. The PML-N Quaid also announced the formation of the party’s parliamentary board and election cell to discuss the awarding of party tickets in the upcoming general elections..

Earlier former prime minister Nawaz Sharif talking to media outside accountability court said that he was ousted from premiership of country and presidency of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for life, adding that NAB chairman’s recent decision to launch a money-laundering probe against the former premier is not a minor issue but a serious matter.

He said that those who disqualified him, now have to find out the way. This has never happened in even martial law era, he added.

Responding to a question, Sharif said that Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting was summoned to discuss allegations leveled by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chief. It’s a serious matter due to which we are giving it attention, he continued.

The ex-PM remained silent over questions regarding Chief Minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif’s ‘alien statement’ and matter of former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar.

He said that he will not take a step back on the issue of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman.

The three-time premier said how much worse can things get now, adding that such situations did not even occur during dictatorships.

We have called a meeting of the party’s central executive committee today to discuss the issue, the Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo informed.

Those who disqualified me from Parliament for life and then denied me from party presidency should think about what they are doing to the country.

Nawaz also said that he spoke with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi yesterday about the ongoing situation in the country.

Sharing a story, Nawaz said an SP in Rajanpur once admonished a constable over poor cleanliness, saying he would be transferred for laxity.

“The constable shot back saying his superior can do as he pleases since there is no police station after Rajanpur and no rank below constable,” Nawaz added.