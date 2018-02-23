PML-N workers attack Usman Dar of PTI

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Dozens of angry activists of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), on Thursday stormed a camp of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) in limits of Rangpura police station, and had clash with their rivals apart from damaging the camp.

The central PTI leader and expected candidate from NA-110 Usman Dar, while talking to the media, told that the PML-N workers attacked the peaceful PTI camp as they could not tolerate the jubilation from PTI workers after the disqualification of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as head of PML-N by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.