PML-N women workers repose trust in Nawaz

City Reporter

Pakistan Muslim League-N Women’s Wing Lahore leaders Thursday reposed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and vowed to stand steadfast by him till emergence of Pakistan as the strongest economy in the world.

“The journey of socio-economic, human development and masses’ prosperity will continue in the country despite all hurdles being created by political opponents to weaken the national economy,” they added.

Addressing a largely attended woman workers convention at Alhamra Hall, the PML-N Women Wing leaders including Shaista Pervaiz Malik, MNA, Wing’s Chairperson, Saba Sadiq Chairperson Child Protection Bureau, Azma Bukhari MPA, Kanwal Liaqat, Naseem Bano and Marry Gill applauded the valuable contributions of Nawaz Sharif. They said organised campaigns had been run to target him (PM Nawaz Sharif) but masses were fully aware of his contributions for Pakistan.

They said that the incumbent government was strengthening the national institutions. “We have been bringing prosperity in the lives of the people under the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s vision of national development and prosperity,” they added.They said that masses would reject the political elements again who were indulging in negative politics and conflict. During the 2018 general elections, they said that masses would again bring the PML-N to power through their votes due to its marvelous performance in every sphere of life.