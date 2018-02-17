PML-N wins NA 154 seat

Lodhran Bye election once again established the superiority of P M L (N) over P T I. previously the seat was won by Jehangir Tareen. But his son Ali Tareen failed to hold on the seat in a tough contest. Syed Iqbal Shah won by a wide margin of votes. He led the field of ten candidates by 27,000 votes against the main opponent.

In the previous bye election P M L (N) candidate won the Chakwal Seat. The heavy turn out favored Iqbal Shah relatively weak contestant. It is a phenomenal record of winning elections by any party. If this trend continues, PTI will have no chance of winning the 2018 general election.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

