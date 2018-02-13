PML-N wins NA-154 Lodhran by-polls

Our Correspondent

Lodhran

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Iqbal Shah has won by-elections in NA-154 Lodhran-I defeating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ali Tareen with a margin of 27,609 votes, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results of all 338 polling stations, PML-N candidate Iqbal Shah secured 1,13,542 votes while the runner up PTI’s Ali Tareen bagged 85,933. Pakistan People’s Party candidate Mirza Muhammad Ali Baig secured only 3,170 votes.