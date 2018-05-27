PML-N wins hearts of employees

OFTEN Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) takes the credit and rightly so of substantially taking care of the needs of government employees whilst the PML (N) is notorious of being not that much employee friendly. However, in a rare move, the ruling party on Friday negated that impression to some extent by announcing a special parting gift equivalent to three-month salaries for the employees. The announcement sent a wave of surprise and pleasure amongst the employees who in fact were not expecting such a big favour from the PML (N). The special honorarium is estimated to cost Rs 25-30 billion whilst the amount could go up to Rs 150 billion if provincial government and other institutions also extend the same to their employees.

Though certain elements will raise questions on the honoraria extended by the government at this point in time when it is about to complete the term and the country is faced with serious financial constraints but in our view the employees either federal or provincial really deserve more than this for the work they do to help the governments achieve their development agenda. The government employees are often criticized for their lack of performance, dedication and devotion but hardly anyone looks into their problems that are impeding their performance and responsible for their lacklustre attitude. In fact, we understand that such kind of favours bolster the confidence and morale of employees to work with more zeal and eagerness. Often we speak highly of the performance level of private sector employees but forget the important factor of how they are provided with an enabling environment and a performance-based remuneration package by their organizations. Indeed the objective of good governance cannot be achieved without the civil servants and to achieve that the federal and provincial governments need to bring genuine reforms in the entire system envisaging also better salary packages and performance-based promotions and other favours. Whilst we really appreciate the Prime Minister for setting a good precedent in the month of Ramadan, we expect that the future government will come up with a clear policy vis-à-vis the welfare of employees that should also envisage payment of honorarium even equivalent to one month basic pay on the occasion of Eid festivals.

