PML-N to win upcoming general elections: Barjees

ISLAMABAD :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir Tuesday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz would win upcoming general elections with two third majority. In a statement, he said the people of Khyber Pakhtunhwa had made it clear by participating in mammoth public meeting last day that they only accept Nawaz Sharif as their leader who could make the country a prosperous and developed. Criticising Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, he said the KPK people had proved that they only loved Nawaz Sharif and would vote for him in the next elections as Nawaz Sharif had fulfilled promises made in 2013 elections. The budget of Azad Jammu and Kashmir had already doubled by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif .

Orignally published by APP