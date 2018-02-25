PML-N to win next general elections on basis of performance: Mushahid

ISLAMABAD :Minister for Environment Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan said, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) will not let the journey of progress of the country stop and will win next general elections on the basis of performance. Talking to a private news channel, he said the PML-N government has given special package to Karachi. He said after winning the upcoming general election, the progress and prosperity of Sindh will be priority of the PML-N government. The PML-N government following the policies and vision of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had resolved energy crisis besides, flushing out the menace of terrorism from the country, he added. Minister said the government had made efforts to revive the economy and put it on path of speedy progress. “We are not afraid of any conspiracy. We have come with the power of the people and Allah willing the same power will again return the PML-N to power on July 15, 2018,” he added.

Orignally published by APP