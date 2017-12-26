PML-N will witness historic victory in next elections: Nawaz

LAHORE : Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that PML N will witness historic win in next elections.

Addressing a convention for Pakistan Muslim League –Nawaz (PML-N) social media workers, former premier Nawaz Sharif said he has no doubts the party will witness “historic victory” in the next general elections, as he hailed the enthusiasm of party members present at the convention.

“PML-N will have a historic win in the elections,” Sharif said to those in attendance.

“Our political opponents will fail in their intentions,” he said.

Pointing out the development work undertaken during his government, Nawaz said he delivered on his promises.

“We eliminated terrorism over the past four years, with the grace of Allah. Cricket returned to Lahore,” he said. However, the progress of Pakistan has come to a standstill ever since the Panama Papers decision, he lamented.

Pointing out the development work undertaken during his government, Nawaz said he delivered on his promises. “In 2013 I had promised to eliminate load shedding and that commitment was fulfilled.”

“We eliminated terrorism over the past four years, with the grace of Allah. Cricket returned to Lahore,” he said.

However, the progress of Pakistan has come to a standstill ever since the Panama Papers decision, Nawaz lamented.

The former premier lamented that Pervez Musharraf broke the Constitution but his case is still pending in the courts, yet “they gave the verdict against us in a matter of weeks.”

“We cannot go back now. We will only go forward. The youth will take Pakistan forward. Nobody can stop you except God,” Nawaz said. The PML-N leader said although Pakistan has been independent since its creation in 1947, its founder Quaid-e-Azam’s dream is yet to be realized to the full.

“Your future should be better than your past and present.”

The former prime minister also questioned his disqualification by the Supreme Court. “Where have you heard that a leader is disqualified because he did not receive a salary from his son?” Nawaz asked.

“A ladla (dear) is excused despite admitting to his crime,” Nawaz said in an apparent reference to Imran Khan.

Nawaz added that throughout the world people had the right to elect a government, but this was not the case in Pakistan. “Pakistan is a country where the offshore companies of some are halal and others haram.” Nawaz, addressing the social media convention, said the courts thankfully did not term Imran’s assets as Nawaz Sharif’s.

“And when he [Imran] accepts the assets as his, they say the assets are not yours.”

“Till today they could not even prove Rs10 worth of corruption.”

He further said that these are the circumstances which are destroying the country.

“This is a matter of the Constitution and law’s supremacy,” said the PML-N chief.

Orignally published by INP