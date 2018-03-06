PML-N will win next general elections: Sanaullah

Staff Reporter

Law Minister Punjab, Rana Sanaullah on Monday expressed optimism that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would once again emerge victorious in the 2018 general elections.“We would secure another five years term after general elections due to outstanding performance in all sectors”, he claimed.

Talking to media at his Punjab Assembly chamber, he said the masses loved Nawaz Sharif and they voted for his party enthusiastically. He said even after the disqualification, the popularity graph of Nawaz Sharif had risen significantly, adding that those conspiring to keep Nawaz Sharif away from main stream of politics would face a crushing defeat.

Sanaullah said the party would win the elections as it has generously made infrastructure investments and achieved fairly smooth economic trajectory. He said Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif had witnessed significant improvement in its infrastructure and energy sectors.

He claimed that the opposition, especially the PTI,had lost peoples’ support due to agitational politics, including months long sit-in at the parliament. The minister said that success of PML-N in recent Senate elections is a positive indication of PML-N victory in coming general elections. Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for HR&MA Khalil Tahir Sindhu has said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif, the province is on the path of rapid progress and its GDP is continuously moving up-wards.

After the Senate elections and the victory of the PML-N’s candidate in the election of Sargodha has proved that the graph of PML-N reached at the top. He expressed these views in a meeting with elected representatives of minorities here on Monday.

The Minister said that Imran Khan did not cast his vote for Senate elections due to ego, which is example of non-democratic attitude.

He said that Shahbaz Sharif came to Punjab assembly to promote the democratic process being a true leader and Punjab has made a strong development under the dynamic leadership of Shahbaz Sharif. The Minister said that due to Shahbaz Sharif, China, Turkey and other friend countries were investing in Punjab’s mega projects and there was no doubt that the economy had become much strong in the rule of Shahbaz Sharif.