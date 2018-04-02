PML-N will transform Thar if won 2018 polls: Zubair

Special Correspondent

Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair has said that present federal government of PML-N once elected again after general elections-2018 has the firm resolve to completely transform lives of backward areas of the province like Thar with active support of concerned non-governmental sector.

Sindh Governor stated this on Sunday as he met at Governor House, Karachi, an eight-member delegation of Green Crescent Trust (GCT) led by its Chief Executive Officer Zahid Saeed.

Mr. Zubair said on the occasion that the government could ably tackle backwardness, poverty, and illiteracy of people of under-privileged areas like Thar with active assistance of charitable organizations like the GCT doing their best in health, education, and other social sectors.The Governor was informed on the occasion that GCT had been running a network of 160 schools purely on charitable basis in remote and less-developed areas of Sindh where 33,000 students are enrolled.

The GCT has been working on the plan to increase this enrolment numbers to over 100,000 by the end of year 2020 as for this cause its schools are gradually being shifted to purpose-built newly constructed buildings to expand their capacity manifold to accommodate maximum number of bona fide students from less-privileged communities.

The governor said on the occasion that government surely required support of non-governmental sector to ably fulfill its basic obligations in areas of health, education, and civic infrastructure.

He said that dwellers of backwards areas in Sindh like Thar could get fundamental necessities of life only after governmental efforts to this effect are complemented by the concerned philanthropists.

The governor said that the present government always gave value and fully recognized the support it get from non-governmental and philanthropic organizations like the GCT to provide quality educational, health, and other important civic facilities to people of remote and underprivileged parts of the country.

He said that government compulsorily required support of the bona fide NGOs and charities for development and progress of Sindh especially uplift of its social and human development sectors.

Mr. Zubair said that last month he himself had gone to Mithi to inaugurate new purpose-built building of 160th school of GCT where he inspected welfare projects of the trust in Thar area. The governor said that he was impressed to see exemplary quality of service being maintained by educational and water supply projects of GCT in Thar area.

He said that Thar was one such least developed area where the present government required active support of private and non-governmental sectors to provide basic civic facilities and infrastructure to the area people.

He said that all such efforts in the social sector should run parallel to the project being implemented to extract Thar coal for the first time and use this vast mineral resource for massive generation of electricity.

He said that in coming few years the Thar area was all set to become the energy capital of Pakistan on basis of its massive coal reserves but energy generation in the area should also transform lives of local people of the area.