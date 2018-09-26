PML-N will resist selective accountability: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday criticised the PTI-led government and made it clear that his party will resist what he called “selective accountability”.

Shahbaz Sharif, who was talking to reporters here, made it clear, however, that the PML-N will support accountability if it will is carried out after due process.

Talking about the opposition, Shahbaz said that the entire opposition wants a joint course of action. “There were some divisions on the elections of the premier and president, but the opposition is united now,” he claimed, adding that difference of opinion is the beauty of democracy, but the opposition and treasury benches are united on national issues.

Share on: WhatsApp