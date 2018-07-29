PML-N will remain part of democratic process: Ahsan

Sialkot

Pakistan Muslim League-N central leader and former federal minister Chaudhry Ahsan Iqbal has said that the PML-N will play an effective role as the opposition party in the parliament in larger national interest, adding that it will remain part of the democratic process as well. He was talking to the party workers after winning the election. He defeated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ibrarul Haq.

He said that it was a democratic and moral right of the PML-N to form government in Punjab, as people have given it mandate to form government in Punjab. He said that everyone including the PTI must respect and honour the public mandate and let the PML-N form the provincial government. He said that everyone must follow the democratic norms, values and traditions in this regard. Ahsan Iqbal claimed that the PML-N would never allow any sort of horse-trading in Punjab.

Earlier, PML-N central executive committee in Lahore on Thursday had also decided to sit on the opposition benches in the Centre, Punjab and other provincial assemblies. The decision was taken at a meeting of the, headed by the party President Shahbaz Sharif. The meeting had decided that the PML-N’s elected members will take oath while wearing black armbands. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Hamza Shahbaz and other senior leaders attended the meeting.—APP

