PML-N will defeat invisible forces in 2018 elections: Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD : Ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz on Thursday has announced to beat the invisible forces in upcoming general elections.

Talking to media in accountability court, Maryam Nawaz said that reality cannot be ignored by closing the eyes and that banning the speeches cannot suppress their voices, she added.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader asserted that the people have come out of the fear of victory and defeat as they are now standing for their rights.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz warned all those who turned their coats during hard times would be in worst situation during general polls 2018.

“To posses Iqama becomes an offence of Nawaz Sharif. No joint investigation team (JIT) is constituted on offshore company of blue-eyed person”, stated Maryam while adding at the same time that instead of nabbing Pervez Musharraf, Nawaz Sharif was being punished.

Keeping verbal onslaught up, Maryam claimed that all parameters of justice were changed in cases against Nawaz Sharif. She said, “Even no proof of corruption became a crime of Nawaz Sharif”.

Orignally published by INP