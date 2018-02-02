PML-N will change Karachi, Sindh if given chance: Nawaz

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif promised on Thursday to bring a change in Karachi and Sindh if he is given the chance.

Nawaz was addressing the workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz after chairing a meeting of the party’s provincial executive committee at a hotel in Karachi.

Look at the difference between the Karachi of 2013 and Karachi of 2017, he said, adding “The difference is quite evident”.

“Karachi is equally precious to me as any other city of Pakistan,” he said, adding “I invite people of Karachi to visit Lahore.”

“Karachi should’ve been more developed, progressive, and pretty. However, Lahore has won this race.”

The PML-N chief even took a dig at political opponent Imran Khan and slammed the ‘lack of progress’ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

“We are building roads and setting up workshops in KP. They [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government] didn’t produce a single unit of electricity.They claim to have planted two billion trees but we can’t see even 200 trees there,” added Nawaz.

“Those who play cricket are in governance. But, Nawaz is making the Hazara motorway,” he added.