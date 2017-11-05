PML-N wants supremacy of law

Lahore

Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Saturday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government wanted supremacy of law and Constitution in the country and had strengthened national institutions. The institutions were ruined during the Musharraf and Pakistan Peoples Party governments, but it was the PML-N government, which revived them, he said.

Speaking after after inaugurating a Sui gas supply project in Esan village near Sharaqpur Sharif, the minister said many members of National and Punjab assemblies had been elected from this constituency in the past but none of them had paid attention to resolve the problems of the people of the area. However, when the PML-N came into power in 2013, it resolved all the problems, including construction of roads, electricity and sewerage.

The PML-N government, he said, believed in serving the people without any discrimination. He said today’s Pakistan was far much better than 2013. Terrorism had reduced to large extent and by February next year there would be 3000 to 3500 megawatt surplus electricity in the system and with the grace of Allah Almighty and on the basis of its performance, the PML-N would again win the 2018 general election with a thumping majority, he added. Rana Tanveer said all the mega projects in the country’s history had been launched by the PML-N governments, but unfortunately some elements always hindered the progress through staging sit-ins and protests.—APP