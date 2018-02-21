PML-N wants to dictate to judiciary: Bilawal Bhutto

LAHORE : Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Wednesday that PML-N wanted to dictate its terms to the judiciary.

Speaking outside deceased human rights activist and lawyer Asma Jahangir, Bilawal Bhutto stated that the parliament was supreme and when the judiciary dispensed justice, it was the duty of the army to ensure its protection.

The Bhutto scion said that his party aimed to build a new Lahore–one that would be progressive and peaceful as well.

“In the Benazir Bhutto trial, pressure was put on the judiciary to act against Asif Ali Zardari,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was not interested in reforms. He urged Nawaz Sharif to stop ‘crying’ over issues.

Bilawal Bhutto said that PPP wanted to create a new Pakistan where everyone could live with equal rights and dignity.

“We want to build a Pakistan where women feel safe and protected,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto also criticised PTI chief Imran Khan for establishing ties with Maulana Sami-ul-Haq.

“Imran Khan is conducting political matters with the owner of Haqqani madressah, Sami-ul-Haq,” he said.

