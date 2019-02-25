PML-N wants continuation of democracy

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Former Prime Minister and leader of the PML (N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that their party wants continuation of democracy in the arena of country. He was addressing a public meeting held at Balakot area of district Mansehra on Sunday.

He said Hazara Motorway and many other projects were initiated by the outgoing government of the PML (N). Many projects were underway but due to lacking time of his government cannot accomplish them as planned accordingly. He said that the PML (N) leadership had served its people sincerely. He said that party chief was sent behind the bar without any change.

