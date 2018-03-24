PML-N wants Chaudhry Nisar to leave party himself, claims Khurshid Shah

LAHORE : Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Khurshid Shah on Saturday claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) wants former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar to leave the party by himself.

Talking to media persons in Lahore, Khurshid Shah said ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif is adopting the stance of his brother and new president of PML-N Shehbaz Sharif.

Responding to a question, Shah said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) reservations regarding interim-government will make no difference.

He also congratulated Sherry Rehman on becoming first woman opposition leader in Senate and said that she is a well-organized woman and will perform her duties in a good way.

Orignally published by INP