PML-N united under Nawaz, Shehbaz leadership: Sana

LAHORE :Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan Thursday said thevictory of Dr Asad Ashraf in Senate by-poll was a harbinger ofPML-N overwhelming victory in the Election 2018. He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was fully united under the leadership of both Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. Speaking to the media, outside the Punjab Assembly building, he said the success of PML-N backed candidate had proved the reality that Muslim League was a popular party of the country.

Orignally published by APP