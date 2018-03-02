PML-N united under Nawaz, Shahbaz leadership: Sana

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan Thursday said the victory of Dr Asad Ashraf in Senate by-poll was a harbinger of PML-N overwhelming victory in the Election 2018.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was fully united under the leadership of both Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.

Speaking to the media, outside the Punjab Assembly building, he said the success of PML-N backed candidate had proved the reality that Muslim League was a popular party of the country. He said those conspiring to remove Nawaz Sharif from mainstream politics would meet their logical end. He said that masses had already rejected politics of hypocrisy and lies. Answering to a question, the minister said the forces expecting big gap in voting results died their own death.