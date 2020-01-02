PML-N united in support to Army Act Amend. Bill: Sanaullah

Staff Reporter

Lahore

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said Thursday the party was united in its decision to support the Army Act amendment bill that seeks to make future extensions in the tenure of the COAS airtight.

Speaking to media, the former Punjab law minister said his party had decided to support the Army Act amendment bill , which is expected to be tabled by the government tomorrow (Friday), unconditionally.

The bill empowers the prime minister to extend the tenure of all services chiefs. The legislation will also ensure that the extension in tenure of a Chief of the Army Staff will not be challenged in any court of law. “The entire party stands behind the decision to support the Army Act amendment ,” he said, negating reports there was a difference in opinion on supporting the bill.

Speaking about the government’s move to amend the NAB ordinance, Sanaullah said the purpose behind it was to protect the culprits in the Malam Jabba and Peshawar BRT cases. The NAB amendment ordinance should have been introduced as a bill,” he said, referring to changes made to the anti-corruption bureau by the government which are being seen by the opposition as a move to protect the influential.