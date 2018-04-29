PML-N to win next general election

Hyderabad

The Member Central Executive Committee Pakistan Muslim League (N) Ex-MNA Sahibzada Shabbir-ul-Hassan Ansari has maintained that despite all conspiracies, the party candidates would register victory with thumping majority in the next general election. Addressing a news conference here at Hyderabad Press Club, he said former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif brought the country out from internal and external crisis and moved it towards the rapid path of progress and prosperity. He said development projects which launched by PML-N government in every field of life had made the party popular among the masses in every nook and corner of the country.—APP