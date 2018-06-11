PML-N to win election on performance basis: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Muhammad Shzhbaz Sharif on Sunday said the PML-N would win the upcoming general election on the basis of its immaculate performance.

“We have burnt the midnight oil for the welfare of the masses,” he added.

In a statement issued here, he said establishment of 200 new colleges and 19 universities across the province was a self-depicting proof of continuous public service of the PML-N.

By the grace of Almighty Allah, Punjab was leading all other provinces with regard to performance and development. “I and my team members have strenuously worked to solve the problems of the people and to fulfil their necessities of life,” he added.

Alongside, he said, metro bus projects and construction of new roads and bridges, modern educational institutions and well-equipped hospitals were also established to facilitate the people at their doorsteps.

“Due to the efforts of the Punjab government, hospitals have been totally transformed and the far-reaching reforms initiated in education, agriculture and other sectors are quoted as worth-following examples,” he said.

He said, the people living in Sindh and other provinces were yearning for development and prosperity, adding, “If an opportunity is accorded by Almighty Allah and the people choose us for their service, every city, town and village will be beautified.”

He said the PML-N had the necessary ability to move forward the process of composite reforms initiated in different sectors.

Shahbaz Sharif further said public money was taken as a sacred trust and a glowing example was set in the national history by saving billions of rupees.