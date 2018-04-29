PML-N to win 2018 polls on basis of performance: CM Shehbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday claimed his party will emerge victorious in the upcoming general elections on the basis of its public service and uplift projects.

In a statement, the PML-N chief said the party has won a place in the hearts of people because of its performance, adding that the masses have become aware of political illusionists.

Slamming the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which has been in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since 2013, he said the people of the province had been cheated in the name of change.

He said the performance of those whose rallying cry was making a new Pakistan and bringing a change is evident to everyone. He added political opponents created hurdles in the way of development of the country.

The PML-N chief said no project worthy of mention has been launched by the PPP and PTI governments in Sindh and KP provinces, respectively.

A day earlier, addressing a public gathering at Shergarh village in Mardan, Shehbaz said if the people of KP give them a chance they would develop the province on par with Punjab.

He said the PTI through sit-ins inflicted huge loss on Pakistan, and that the people saw party chief’s real face in the Senate elections.

Orignally published by INP