PML-N to succeed if transparent general election ensured: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Asif Kirmani has claimed that his party will stay successful in the general election on basis of its performance if transparency is ensured.

Talking to media persons here on Thursday, Asif Kirmani said that the PML-N is united under the leadership of its Quaid Nawaz Sharif and party President Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that all were aware about the fact that name of the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was not included in Panama Case. The former PM and his daughter Maryam Nawaz have been attending the hearings and have appeared before the court for more than 100 times, he added.

Kirmani said that there was nothing in the said case due to lack of evidences.

He said that whether the decision comes in favour or against Nawaz, the PML-N has its vote bank and will win the upcoming general election with a clear majority under the leadership of party Quaid and President.

Share on: WhatsApp