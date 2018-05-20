PML-N to rehash ‘respect the vote’ narrative in 2018 elections: Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif on Sunday presided over a meeting at his residence here in Jati Umra Sunday.

The huddle was also attended by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Punjab CM reiterated to respect judiciary and vowed to face cases as vigorously as they had done in the past.

Supremo made it overtly clear once again that PML-N would carry forward narrative of ‘respect the vote’ in general polls 2018. While vowing to topple over those who stage sit-ins, Sharif stated that turncoats were never a true aide of the party.

Premier once again stated that the party will contest general polls 2018 under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. He claimed to win upcoming polls citing performance of the current tenure.