PML-N to protest inside Parliament against Shehbaz’s arrest

LAHORE : The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to protest inside the Parliament against party president Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest.

The decision was taken during a Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting of the PML-N chaired by former premier Nawaz Sharif on Monday.

The meeting, held in Model Town, Lahore, was attended by the party’s CEC members.

During the meeting, the party members decided to protest against Shehbaz’s arrest and Sunday’s press conference by Prime Minister Imran Khan inside the Parliament. Some participants also suggested taking to the streets in protest, whereas some others proposed not to protest on the streets in the country’s interests.

This was the first formal party meeting that Nawaz chaired since after his release from Adiala jail last month. The former premier, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar were released from Adiala prison on September 19 after the Islamabad High Court suspended their sentences in the Avenfield corruption reference.

On Saturday, an accountability court granted the National Accountability Bureau a 10-day physical remand of former Punjab Chief Minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case. Shehbaz was arrested by NAB on Friday.

