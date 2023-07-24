The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to nominate Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar as the interim prime minister, sources said on Sunday.

Sources said that the government committee formed on the matter would take all other political parties in confidence on Dar’s appointment as caretaker PM.

Earlier sources said that PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) top leadership were in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a huddle. The report stated that it was likely that the PML-N and PPP leaderships will consult on who the caretaker prime minister will be once the government dissolves the National Assembly at the start of August.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal stated during a show on a private TV channel, that if there is agreement on Dar’s name across the board then he would be appointed the caretaker PM.

However, he had said that no decision has been taken yet, in front of him, on the appointment of an interim PM.

“Whatever decision is taken, the cabinet will be taken into confidence,” said Iqbal. However, he assured that there will be an agreement on a caretaker prime minister’s appointment in the last week of the government’s tenure as the standby agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) needs to be implemented.

As per the planning minister, a three-year program will have to be made with the IMF in the future and there is a need for a stable government that has a five-year mandate.

“My personal opinion is that we should go through the elections as soon as possible so that a stable government comes and takes the country out of the economic difficulties,” said Iqbal.