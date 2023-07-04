A meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-N held on Monday decided to start its election campaign with verve.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif presided over party meetings where discussions of political and legal issues took place. The PML-N bigwigs also talked about upcoming political strategy.

Nawaz has authorised PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz to handle affairs pertaining to the party and elections.

The party was given additional instructions by the former prime minister to form the manifesto committee. Nawaz also gave the party leaders instructions to create the party’s narrative for the next elections while keeping the youth in mind.

Additionally, it was agreed to take a swipe at the embattled party due to which the country had to face “consequences.”

Nawaz on Sunday held a meeting with the leadership of the PML-N’s UAE chapter. PML-N’s UAE chapter president Ghulam Mustafa Mughal led the delegation. On the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha, Nawaz greeted the PML-N leaders.

Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N’s chief organiser, and Ehsanul Haq Bajwa, the leader of the party’s Gulf chapter, were also present.