PML-N to issue ‘corruption paper’ on PTI’s 3 years’ rule

Staff Reporter Islamabad

PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday announced that the party will launch a “corruption paper” on three years of the PTI in power, revealing its “financial irregularities and siphoning of funds”.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the PML-N leader claimed the PTI regularly threw a red herring to divert public attention from core issues of inflation and unemployment.

She said the “corruption paper” on PTI, to be launched on Aug 17, will highlight details regarding the siphoning of funds in public projects and corruption done in the country in the last three years of the incumbent government.

“In July alone, Pakistan witnessed historic inflation as the prices of at least 51 essential commodities skyrocketed in the month. Similarly, the government bought LNG for $15.25 per unit which is 70 per cent more than the purchasing price of PML-N in its tenure,” she highlighted.

She claimed the PTI had expelled the minister who was about to clinch the LNG deal at $11 and $13 per unit, “but the same was later bought at $15 and as a result, Pakistanis will have to pay $2 billion annually from their pockets”.

Lashing out at the government over record imports, she said there were talks of increasing trade deficit and they were attributed to PML-N, adding that “imports of record $16 billion have been witnessed in July, while 40pc devaluation of Pakistani rupee was seen last month … will the government speak on it?” she questioned.

She also claimed that the IMF programme had failed, saying the government hadn’t signed an agreement with it after the budget.