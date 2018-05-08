PML-N to introduce new system after 2018 elections victory: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD : Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the ruling party was being targeted from everywhere which is not good for the country.

Addressing party’s consultative meeting at Punjab House, he said that the ruling PML-N will introduce new system after winning upcoming general elections.

He claimed that the firing incident on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was a conspiracy, adding that only politicians had to go through accountability in the country.

On the other hand, the PML-N’s meeting was attended by former foreign minister Khawaja Asif, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, Pervaiz Rashid, Mushahid Hussain Syed, Irfan Siddique, Javaid Lateef, Zahid Hamid, Barrister Zafarullah and others.

Sources said that all party leaders strongly condemned the attack on the interior minister and also reviewed situation in the backdrop of the assassination bid.

Matters pertaining to disqualification of Khawaja Asif also came under discussion in the meeting.

Orignally published by INP